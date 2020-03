Las Vegas man waits for Coronavirus test 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 01:49s - Published A local man fears he has the Coronavirus and can't get tested. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Las Vegas man waits for Coronavirus test FROM A HOSPITAL BED 48-YEAR-OLDGUIDO MANTILLA SAT INISOLATION.GUIDO MANTILLA " I AM IN AROOM BY MYSELF WITH DOORS ANDSIGNS IN THE FRONT PEOPLE HAVETO WEAR A WHOLE BUNCH OF STUFFBEFORE THEY COME IN MY ROOM."ADMITTED TO SUNRSE HOSPITALEARLIER THIS WEEK WITH FLU-LIKESYMPTOMS.GUIDO MANTILLA "SORE THROAT,EAR ACHE...SHORTNESS OF BREATH,I HAD WHAT ELSE (RUBS HEAD)"THE PROBLEM IS GUIDO SAYS HETESTED NEGATIVE FOR THE FLU.GUIDO MANTILLA "I TOOK THE FLUTEST I AM NEGATIVE NO FLU AND IHAVE ALL THE SYMPTOMS." LEAVINGHIM IN FEAR OF WHAT HE SAYS ISTHE ONLY OTHER POSSIBILITY ----COVID-19GUIDO MANTILLA "MY DOCTOR TOLDME LISTEN WE DON'T HAVETHE CORONAVIRUS TEST HERE ITDOES NOT EXIST AND IF YOU COMEOUT NEGATIVE IN YOUR FLU TEST 1AND 1 IS 2 YOU GOT THE OTHER."WITHOUT A TEST GUIDO DOESN'TKNOW HIS STATUS ....LEAVING HIMTO WONDER WHYAREN'T MORE COVID-19 TEST KITSAVAILABLE HERE IN THE VALLEY.WE REACHED OUT TO SUNRISEHOSPITAL FOR ANSWERS IN ASTATEMENT THEY SAID IN PART...."THE STATE RECOMMENDS IMMEDIATETESTING ONLY FOR INDIVIDUALSWHOM IT WOULD CHANGE THEIRCOURSE OFTREATMENT.PRESUMPTIVELY POSITIVE PATIENTSOR PATIENTS UNDER CONSIDERATIONARE PLACED IN APPROPRIATEPRECAUTIONS.THE COVID-19 TEST IS CURRENTLYONLY AVAILABLE THROUGHCOMMERCIAL REFERENCEDLABORATORIES WHOM WE PARTNERWITH TO PROCESS THE TEST ANDPROVIDERESULTS."GUIDO WAS RELEASED FROM THE





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Where are the COVID-19 testing kits?



As the number of cases grows, so does the demand for more test kits. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:21 Published 2 days ago Coronavirus: 2 confirmed deaths in US



Over the weekend the first two deaths were confirmed in the United States, both people from Washington, just outside of Seattle. The man who died on Sunday night was in his 70s. On Friday, a man in his.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:45 Published 2 weeks ago