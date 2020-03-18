Dow Movers: BA, WMT

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Walmart topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.0%.

Year to date, Walmart registers a 2.4% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Boeing, trading down 18.2%.

Boeing is lower by about 68.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Chevron, trading down 9.6%, and Walgreens Boots Alliance, trading up 1.8% on the day.