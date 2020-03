All standardized testing waived this year for Florida schools

STAY SIX FEET APART FROMOTHERS... AND DON’T HAVE GROUPSBIGGER THAN 10 PEOPLE.STUDENTS CAN RELAX A BIT THISMORNING... BECAUSE GOVERNORDESANTIS SAYS HE IS WAIVING ALLSTANDARDIZED TESTING THIS YEAR,BECAUSE OF THE CORONAVIRUS.DURING A PRESS CONFRERENCE, HEALSO SAID K-THRU-12 SCHOOLWON’T RESUME UNTIL APRIL 15TH ATTHE EARLIEST.

STARTING IN ALITTLE LESS THAN TWO WEEKS-- THESTATE WILL SWITCH TO DIGITALLEARNING.FOR STUDENTS WHO MAY NOT HAVECOMPUTERS AT HOME..

THE STATE HAS A PLAN TO HELP THE "...engage in remote instruction" THE STATE WILL RE-EVALUATE THE SITUATION