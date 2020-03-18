Tom Brady Expected to Sign
With Tampa Bay Buccaneers The star quarterback is headed to Tampa Bay
barring any unforeseen circumstances,
according to ESPN.
There has yet to be an official announcement
or expected signing date.
Brady released a series of Instagram posts
on Tuesday, saying goodbye to the
New England Patriots.
Brady has spent his entire
20-year career with the Patriots, where he has won a
record six Super Bowls.
His 2019 season ended with a loss
to the Tennessee Titans in the
wild-card round of the playoffs.
The signing of Brady will end Jameis Winston's
five-year run as Tampa's starting quarterback.
Winston was the No.
1 overall pick
of the 2015 NFL Draft, but his 88 interceptions and 111 turnovers are
the most by any player in the league since 2015.