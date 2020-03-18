New York Governor Cuomo on Coronavirus Press Briefing

Greg Livingston RT @TrumpWarRoom: WATCH: Governor Andrew Cuomo praises @realDonaldTrump for mobilizing the federal government to combat the coronavirus in… 28 seconds ago

🇺🇸 Dodie Horvath 🇺🇸 RT @chuckwoolery: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo Praises Trump Over Handling Of Coronavirus AGAIN (VIDEO) https://t.co/orzboN9QbT https://t… 1 minute ago

VeenaPro ERP Solution RT @B52Malmet: Governor Cuomo is briefing us. In his update he said he spoke to Trump again this morning, saying he is fully engaged in hel… 2 minutes ago

Wendy Landau Listen to today's podcast from @nytimes The Daily which is an interview with the governor of New York state on what… https://t.co/Dls0PBHzBW 2 minutes ago

USA Hipster ⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @MelissaRNMBA: Don't EVER say a derisive word against this President. Governor Cuomo says President Trump has authorized the U.S. Navy… 3 minutes ago