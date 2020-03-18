EastEnders halts production due to coronavirus pandemic now < > Embed Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 01:01s - Published EastEnders halts production due to coronavirus pandemic 'EastEnders' bosses have halted filming on the BBC One soap and have cut the broadcast schedule down to two episodes per week due to the coronavirus outbreak.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Julie 🇨🇦 🇺🇸 RT @THRtv: BBC Halts Production on 'EastEnders' as U.K. TV Dramas, Soaps Hit by Coronavirus https://t.co/m2hNtJySPg https://t.co/J15UXUW9cw 3 hours ago Tim Leandro RT @THR: The BBC has shut down production on long-running soap opera 'EastEnders' due to the coronavirus pandemic, with the U.K. public bro… 4 hours ago HuffPost UK Entertainment BBC halts production on #EastEnders "until further notice" due to coronavirus outbreak https://t.co/970pmSDZNg 4 hours ago THR TV News BBC Halts Production on 'EastEnders' as U.K. TV Dramas, Soaps Hit by Coronavirus https://t.co/m2hNtJySPg https://t.co/J15UXUW9cw 7 hours ago SEENIT BBC halts production of Casualty, Holby City and EastEnders due to Coronavirus https://t.co/U5aGdkTXMG https://t.co/09tHrEDx0K 7 hours ago streamedTV BBC halts production of Casualty, Holby City and EastEnders due to Coronavirus https://t.co/hx82U4svDd https://t.co/AY5YrDudJT 7 hours ago The Hollywood Reporter The BBC has shut down production on long-running soap opera 'EastEnders' due to the coronavirus pandemic, with the… https://t.co/wumwhs2EaS 8 hours ago