Gov. Polis announces new website to donate money, volunteer time for COVID-19 response

Gov. Polis announces new website to donate money, volunteer time for COVID-19 response

Gov. Polis announces new website to donate money, volunteer time for COVID-19 response

On Help Colorado Now, you can sign up to volunteer or contribute to the state's COVID Relief Fund, so more resources become available to fight the spread of COVID-19, including medical supplies, nursing home support coverage, homeless shelter coverage and cleaning supplies.

