Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Sanders Campaign Says He's Not Dropping Out

Sanders Campaign Says He's Not Dropping Out

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:26s - Published < > Embed
Sanders Campaign Says He's Not Dropping Out

Sanders Campaign Says He's Not Dropping Out

On Wednesday, Bernie Sanders campaign said the senator is not ending his Presidential campaign.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Bernie Sanders is pioneering the virtual campaign rally

Bernie Sanders is pioneering the virtual campaign rallyPhoto by KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP via Getty Images The audience for Bernie Sanders’ rally Monday...
The Verge - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.comcbs4.com


Bernie Sanders to assess future of his campaign after string of losses

Don’t expect a quick decision by Sen. Bernie Sanders on whether to end his presidential campaign....
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •MediaiteReutersUSATODAY.comCBC.cacbs4.com



You Might Like


Tweets about this

Meredit67685332

Meredith Jones Bernie Sanders' campaign says he is reassessing, not dropping out https://t.co/auL8pmIshj 2 minutes ago

SongBird927

Eileen Spadavecchia Sanders’ campaign says he’s reassessing, not dropping out https://t.co/4uIgIatqS5 #SmartNews 6 minutes ago

ClarenceWCounts

Clarence W Counts Jr Sanders' campaign says he is reassessing, not dropping out (from @AP) https://t.co/7Ujcyu6sps 9 minutes ago

AnthonyHPopp5

Anthony H Popp Sanders’ campaign says he’s reassessing, not dropping out #SmartNews Bernie Sanders should do America a great big… https://t.co/dCxgPoRNJf 15 minutes ago

higgins_donna

DonnaHiggins Sanders’ campaign says he’s reassessing, not dropping out https://t.co/jlOOkJAyNY #SmartNews 16 minutes ago

MidcoastNews

The Times Record Sanders’ campaign says he is reassessing, not dropping out https://t.co/WAAnXYQLDB 20 minutes ago

Ivy_Device

Suzan Eraslan RT @vetthebern: Here's the rule: don't believe ANY reporting about Bernie dropping out until Bernie Sanders says it himself. Not because t… 21 minutes ago

SMEnlightenment

SM Enlightenment Media Sanders' campaign says he is reassessing, not dropping out - https://t.co/Bz4V9xP8XV https://t.co/EGYkuLBI3P 21 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Sanders Deactivates Facebook Campaign Ads [Video]

Sanders Deactivates Facebook Campaign Ads

Axios reports that Bernie Sanders' presidential campaign currently has no active Facebook ads.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:25Published
Sanders Gives Clarification About His Status [Video]

Sanders Gives Clarification About His Status

Bernie Sanders was dealt a shellacking on Tuesday. He lost three primaries by double digits. It is now statistically impossible for Sanders to win enough delegates to become the nominee. Media..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:37Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.