Quiet Start To Free Agency For Eagles NFL FREE AGENCY THE ONLYSPORTS STORY THESE DAYS WHILETHE EAGLES HAVE BEEN QUIET FEWFORMER EAGLES ARE ON THE MOVE.DON BELL HAS MORE.Reporter: I'M DON BELLCOMING TO YOU FROM A HOUSE ASSOCIAL DISTANCING CONTINUES.NFL FREE AGENCY OFFICIALLYUNDERWAY.NO BIG MOVES BY THE EAGLESTODAY.BUT FORMER BIRD MALCOLMJENKINS HAS FOUND A NEW HOME.WHICH IS REALLY HIS OLD HOME.ONE DAY AFTER THE BIRDS LETHIM GOT THREE TIME PRO BOWL ISHER FINALIZE AGO DEAL WITH THESAINTS.WHERE I SPENT THE FIRST FIVESEASONS OF HIS CAREER, AND WONTHE SUPER BOWL BACK IN 2010.MALCOLM'S FORMER TEAMMATE,NICK FOLES; ON THE MOVE, ASWELL.THE JAGUIRES ARE REPORTEDLYTRADING HIM TO CHICAGO FORCOMPENSATORY FOURTH ROUNDSPICK.FOLES SIGNED $88 MILLION DEALWITH JACK BELL LAST SUMMER BUTBOSS LIST STARTING JOB AFTERINJURY WRECKED HIS SEASON.SAME FOR BEATING TOM BRADY ANDSUPER BOWL LII.AND SPEAKING OF THE GOAT,BRADY HAS REPORTEDLY FINALIZEDDEAL WITH TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERSPAYING HIM 30 MILLION PERSEASON, 42 YEAR OLD SPENT TWODECADES IN NEW ENGLAND.BASEBALL NOW.THE PHILLIES ARE ESTABLISHINGFUNDS EVERYONE MILLION DOLLARSTO ASSIST WORKERS IMPACTED BYTHE POST POPEMENT OF THESEASON.TEAM OWNER JOHN MIDDLETON SAYSHE WANTS EMPLOYEES TO HAVEPEACE EVERY MIND AS WENAVIGATE THROUGH THISUNPRECEDENTED TIME.