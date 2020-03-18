Global  

How stores are facing the pandemic

How stores are facing the pandemic
Groceries are flying off the shelves
How stores are facing the pandemic

Images from across the country showing bare shelves in grocery stores.

So what's it like in our area?

Kimt news 3's alex jirgens is talking with shoppers about what they're seeing.xxx on the scene these are some of the scenes in many stores nationwide.

Empty shelves á essential items all gone.

Rhonda dedor (deeádoor) is shopping for her 90 year old mother.

"i'd rather have her stay at home and not go out."

So far á she's been able to find the items she's needed.

For friends á it's a different story.

"one friend of a friend couldn't find toilet paper in the store, so he went online at box.com and bought 200 rolls.

That's a lifetime supply!

Shabby chic owner randy black says the store aisles are bare.

"all different milks, the bread, bananas, produce, a lot of that staple item is pretty much out everywhere."

Black says if you're planning to go to the store... be patient... and only get what you need.

"they're dealing with you day in and day out.

They're dealing with stress... also taking care of their families as well.

People need to realize that if it's not on the shelf, it's not their fault."

Many stores are changing their hours... and closing earlier to restock.

They're also allowing an hour a day for the elderly to come in and shop exclusively./// the uás and canada



