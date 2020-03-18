Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Wallington, London > Empty shelves captured by supermarket shopper

Empty shelves captured by supermarket shopper

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:12s - Published < > Embed
Empty shelves captured by supermarket shopper

Empty shelves captured by supermarket shopper

Credit: Ben Males.

Social media video of Sainsbury's supermarket, Wallington, Surrey, showing empty shelves as a result of mass-buying in the wake of the Covid-19 virus pandemic.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Panic of buying toilet paper hits upstate New York [Video]

Panic of buying toilet paper hits upstate New York

Chili, NY: Panic buying of toilet paper hits upstate NY. Stopped at Wegmans supermarket and found empty shelves of toilet paper. What is wrong with people? Credit: Joseph Frascati @FrascatiJoey..

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 00:14Published
Coronavirus fears see Toronto locals empty shelves and form huge queues at supermarket [Video]

Coronavirus fears see Toronto locals empty shelves and form huge queues at supermarket

Shoppers in Toronto have left shelves empty and formed huge queues at a supermarket on March 13.

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:52Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.