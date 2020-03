More drive-thru testing for Covid-19

PROVIDING DRIVETHROUGH COVID-19SCREENING.THAT DOES NOTMEAN ANYONE WHOGOES...WILL GET ATEST.BUT IT DOES MEANHEALTH AGENCIESARE FINALLYRAMPING UP WIDERTESTING.OUR ROLAND BERESREPORTS.WHEN KOVID-19APPEARED,WIDESPREADTESTING WASCONSIDERED THEKEY TO FLATTING THECURVE OFEXPOSURE.NOW IT SEEMS TOFINALLY BE RAMPINGUP IN IDAHO WITHTWO HOSPITALSOFFERING DRIVETHROUGHSCREENING."THERE IS A HUGENEED FOR TESTINGPATIENTS WHOCOULD POTENTIALLYHAVE COVID VIRUS.""THERE ARESHORTAGES OFTESTS AT PRIMARYCARE OFFICES ANDTHIS IS A WAY TOBRING IT RIGHT TOTHE PUBLIC."ANYONE CAN DRIVETHROUGH AT SAINTLUKES BUT ONLYTHOSE WITH KEYSYMPTOMS WILL BEGIVEN A COVID-19TEST.

THE SAMEGOES FOR THE NEWDRIVE THROUGH ATTHE SAINTALPHONSUSMERIDIAN HEALTHPLAZA OFF CHERRYLANE."THEY HAVE TO HAVESYMPTOMS LIKESHORTNESS OFBREATH, COUGH,BODY ACHES OR AFEVER OVER 101 ANDMUST HAVE HADEXPOSURE TOCOVID."THAT BEGS THEQUESTION, WHATABOUT SOMEONEWHO KNOWS THEY'VEBEEN EXPOSED BUTAREN'T YET SHOWINGSYMPTOMS. WHEREDO THEY GETTESTED?

MCGEORGESAYS THE STATE ISHANDLING THOSECASES."THE STATE WILLACTIVELY CONTACTTHEM."THERE'S NO WORDON HOW MANY TESTSMAY BEADMINISTERED.MCGEORGE SAYS ITCAN TAKE ANYWHEREFROM A DAY TOSEVERAL DAYS TOGET TEST RESULTSBACK.

WHILE THEYWAIT, ANYONE WITHSYMPTOMS IS ASKEDTO SELFQUARANTINE.

ANDBOTH HOSPITALSHAVE PLANS TO ADDMORE DRIVETHROUGHS SOON.ROLAND BERES SIXON YOUR SIDE.