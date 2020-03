What Vegas businesses remain open during coronavirus closures? 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 02:33s - Published What Vegas businesses remain open during coronavirus closures? Casinos, schools, and restaurants are not the only businesses affected by the recent coronavirus shut downs - places like beauty salons have also been ordered to keep their doors locked. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend What Vegas businesses remain open during coronavirus closures? TRYING TO FIGURE OUT....IF THEY FALL UNDER....THE ESSENTIAL ORNON-ESSENTIAL CATEGORY.ASTRID MENDEZ...BREAKS DOWN....WHAT THE GOVERNOR IS SAYING...IT WAS A VERY CLEAR ORDER FROMTHE GOVERNOR.SOT "ONLY ESSENTIAL SERVICESSHOULD REMAIN OPEN.SUCH AS POLICE, FIRE TRANSITREMAIN OPEN.SUCH AS POLICE, FIRE TRANSITAND HEALTH CARE SERVICES INADDITION TO BUSINESSES THATPROVIDE FOOD, SHELTER OR SOCIALSERVICES TO DISADVANTAGEDPOPULATIONS." INCLUDING THEOPTIONS THAT NONESSENTIALBUSINESSES WOULD HAVE."I'M TELLING NONESSENTIALBUSINESSES YOU HAVE TWO CHOICESFIND A WAY TO SERVICE YOUR(COVER WITH GRX) THE NEVADAHEALTH RESPONSE ISSUED THEFOLLOWING LIST OF ESSENTIALBUSINESSES, INCLUDING BUT NOTLIMITED TO EMERGENCY ANDHEALTHCARE SERVICES, UTILITIESAND TRASH COLLECTION,PHARMACIES, POST OFFICES, GASSTATIONS, BANKS, ANIMALHOSPITALS AND PET STORES,LAUNDROMATS AND DRY CLEANERSAND PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION.HOWEVER, SOME OF THEM ARECHANGING THEIR HOURS OFOPERATION OR SERVICES.(COVER WITH GRX) FOR EXAMPLE,THE REGIONAL TRANSPORTATIONCOMMISSION ANNOUNCED THAT IT ISPAUSING SERVICE OF THE STRIPAND DOWNTOWN EXPRESS.BUT SO FAR, THERE ARE NOCHANGES TO RESIDENTIAL FIXEDROUTES OR PARATRANSIT SERVICES.OTHERS ARE ENCOURAGING THEIRCUSTOMERS TO TRY TO DO AS MUCHAS POSSIBLE ONLINE.(COVER WITH GRX) THE SOURCEDISPENSARY SAYS EVEN THOUGHIT'LL BE OPEN REGULAR BUSINESSHOURS, IT'S OFFERING FREEDELIVERY IN SOME ORDERS ANDIMPLEMENTING SOCIAL DISTANCINGMEASUREMENTS AT EACH OF ITSLOCATIONS.ADLIB W TODDYOU MIGHT HAVE TO WAIT A LITTLELONGER....TO WALK DOWN THE AISLE.





