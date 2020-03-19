Global  

Woman in Italy describes government lockdown amid coronavirus outbreak

Woman in Italy describes government lockdown amid coronavirus outbreak
Woman in Italy describes government lockdown amid coronavirus outbreak
South Tyrol tourism hit by Italy's coronavirus lockdown

Coronavirus infections are widespread in Italy. Measures imposed by the government to contain the...
Deutsche Welle - Published Also reported by •Cambridge News


Coronavirus outbreak: Without testing negative, Karnataka students can’t leave Italy

Unable to procure Covid-19 (negative) certificate mandated by the Indian government to enter the...
IndiaTimes - Published


Drone footage reveals empty streets of Paris [Video]

Drone footage reveals empty streets of Paris

The normally busy streets of Paris, France are nearly empty after the French government put its 67 million people under lockdown on Tuesday (March 17) in an unprecedented act during peacetime due to..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:31Published
Streets of Biarritz, France deserted on first day of lockdown [Video]

Streets of Biarritz, France deserted on first day of lockdown

The streets of Biarritz, France were left deserted on Tuesday (March 17), after the government enforced a mandatory lockdown in the face of the worsening coronavirus outbreak.

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 03:52Published
