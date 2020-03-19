Friends reunion 'delayed due to coronavirus'

Filming on the 'Friends' reunion special has reportedly been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Recent related news from verified sources Coronavirus: Friends reunion postponed indefinitely amid pandemic On-camera reunion was due to film over two days next week

Independent - Published 2 hours ago



‘Friends’ reunion at HBO Max faces delay after coronavirus pandemic The unscripted episode was was set to be shot next week at the iconic Stage 24 of the Warner Bros...

Hindu - Published 2 hours ago



