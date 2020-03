Former CJI Ranjan Gogoi takes oath as a Rajya Sabha MP, opposition stages a walkout | Oneindia News

THREE DAYS AFTER HE WAS NOMINATED TO THE RAJYA SABHA BY PRESIDENT RAM NATH KOVIND, FORMER CHIEF JUSTICE OF INDIA RANJAN GOGOI TOOK OATH AS A MEMBER OF UPPER HOUSE OF THE PARLIAMENT TODAY.

GOGOI HAS FILLED THE VACANCY CREATED AFTER THE RETIREMENT OF JURIST KTS TULSI.

HE HAS BEEN ALLOTTED SEAT NUMBER 131 IN THE HOUSE.

GOGOI'S NOMINATION WAS ANNOUNCED BY THE MINISTRY OF HOME AFFAIRS IN A NOTIFICATION ISSUED ON MONDAY NIGHT.

ACCORDING TO THE NOTIFICATION, THE PRESIDENT UTILISED THE POWER CONFERRED TO HIM BY THE CONSTITUTION OF INDIA TO NOMINATE RANJAN GOGOI TO THE UPPER HOUSE OF PARLIAMENT.

MEMBERS OF CONGRESS AND THE BAHUJAN SAMAJ PARTY OPPOSED GOGOI’S APPOINTMENT AND WALKED OUT OF THE RAJYA SABHA.

THE COMMUNIST PARTY OF INDIA, DMK AND MDMK ALSO JOINED THE PROTEST.