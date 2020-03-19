Britain faces a "major problem" with a shortage of ventilators that will be needed to treat critically ill patients suffering from coronavirus, after it failed to invest enough in intensive care equipment, a leading ventilator manufacturer said on Wednesday.



Recent related videos from verified sources UK faces 'major problem' with medical equipment shortages



Britain faces a "major problem" with a shortage of ventilators that will be needed to treat critically ill patients suffering from coronavirus, after it failed to invest enough in intensive care.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:16 Published 4 hours ago Trump To Governors On Critical Shortage Of Medical Equipment: 'Try Getting It Yourselves'



President Donald Trump offered harsh advice to a group of governors on Monday. Credit: Rumble Duration: 00:42 Published 3 days ago