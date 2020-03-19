First Day of Spring

A warm front will pass throughthe area this morning and iwill stall out near theMaso━Dixon Line thisafternoon and tonight.

Theboundary will move well off tthe northeast Friday and acold front will pass throughfrom the northwest Fridanight.

Canadian high pressurewill build overhead for theweekend.

Low pressure willlikely impact the area Sundaynight and Monday before highpressure briefly returnsTuesday.

Another low mayimpact the area during themiddle portion of next week.ThursdayRain before 8am, thena chance of showers between8am and 11am.

Patchy fogbefore 11am.

High near 72.South wind 3 to 6 mph.

Chanceof precipitation is 80%.

Newprecipitation amounts betweena tenth and quarter of an inchpossible.

Thursday NightAchance of showers, mainlybetween 11pm and 2am.

Mostlycloudy, with a low around 59.East wind around 7 mphbecoming south after midnight.Chance of precipitation is30%.

FridayA chance of showersand thunderstorms after 2pm.Mostly cloudy, with a highnear 82.

Southwest wind 9 to15 mph, with gusts as high as29 mph.

Chance ofprecipitation is 30%.

FridayNightA chance of showers andthunderstorms. Mostly cloudy,with a low around 46.Southwest wind 10 to 14 mphbecoming northwest aftermidnight.

Winds could gust ashigh as 28 mph.

Chance ofprecipitation is 30%.SaturdayMostly sunny, with ahigh near 53.

SaturdayNightMostly clear, with a lowaround 33.

SundaySunny, with ahigh near 48.

Sunday NightAchance of rain.

Mostly cloudy,with a low around 37.

Chanceof precipitation is 40%.MondayRain likely.

Mostlycloudy, with a high near 49.Chance of precipitation is70%.

Monday NightA chance ofrain.

Mostly cloudy, with alow around 39.

Chance ofprecipitation is 50%.

TuesdayAchance of rain.

Partly sunny,with a high near 58.

Chance ofprecipitation is 30%.

TuesdayNightA chance of rain.

Partlycloudy, with a low around 40.Chance of precipitation is30%.

WednesdayA chance ofrain.

Mostly cloudy, with ahigh near 58.

Chance
precipitation is 50