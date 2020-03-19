Global  

Alaska’s Congressman Who Called COVID-19 ‘Beer Virus’ Skipped Relief Package Vote to Attend NRA Fundraiser

Instead of voting on an emergency coronavirus relief package, Alaska’s only Congressman attended an NRA fundraiser.

Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

Pelosi Says Democrats Readying Their Own Coronavirus Relief Bill [Video]

Pelosi Says Democrats Readying Their Own Coronavirus Relief Bill

This comes as the Trump administration is working with Congress on an economic stimulus package to help those impacted by the virus.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:34Published
