Alaska’s Congressman Who Called COVID-19 ‘Beer Virus’ Skipped Relief Package Vote to Attend NRA Fundraiser now < > Embed Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 01:08s - Published Alaska’s Congressman Who Called COVID-19 ‘Beer Virus’ Skipped Relief Package Vote to Attend NRA Fundraiser Instead of voting on an emergency coronavirus relief package, Alaska’s only Congressman attended an NRA fundraiser. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

Tweets about this Leah Blewett RT @shannonrwatts: Alaska Congressman ⁦@repdonyoung⁩ (and @NRA Board member) who called coronavirus the 'beer virus' attended an NRA fundra… 7 seconds ago tjkerber Alaska Congressman Who Called Coronavirus the 'Beer Virus' Attended NRA Fundraiser After Skipping COVID-19 Relief F… https://t.co/enHELgFq00 18 seconds ago Shannon Watts Alaska Congressman ⁦@repdonyoung⁩ (and @NRA Board member) who called coronavirus the 'beer virus' attended an NRA f… https://t.co/kGk0jTyq57 2 minutes ago The "well regulated" part RT @realTuckFrumper: Alaska Congressman Who Called Coronavirus the 'Beer Virus' Attended NRA Fundraiser After Skipping COVID-19 Relief Fund… 4 minutes ago