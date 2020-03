USA Gymnast Colin Van Wicklen calls on IOC to postpone Olympic Games now < > Embed Video Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2 - Duration: 02:36s - Published USA Gymnast Colin Van Wicklen calls on IOC to postpone Olympic Games USA Gymnast and former Sooner Colin Van Wicklen calls on IOC to postpone Olympic Games 0

USA Gymnast Colin Van Wicklen calls on IOC to postpone Olympic Games CALLING ON THE I-O-C TOPOSTPONE THE OLYMPIC GAMES..QUOTE.. "INSISTING THEOLYMPIC GAMES WILL GO ON ASPLANNED IS IRRESPONSIBLE ANDUNFAIR TO ATHLETES AROUNDTHE WORLD.. IT ISUNREALISTIC TO EXPECTATHLETES TO PREPAREMENTALLY AND PHYSICALLY,WHEN WE ARE NOT ALLOWED TOTRAIN OR KEEP UP OUR DAILYROUTINE".. AND WELCOME IN TOSPORTS EVERYBODY.. WORKINGFROM MY LIVING ROOM FOR THENEXT COUPLE WEEKS.. I SPOKEWITH VAN WICKLEN'S FORMERO-U COACH - MARK WILLIAMSTODAY.. WILLIAMS IS WORKINGWITH FOUR OLYMPIC HOPEFULS..VAN WICKLEN.. YUL MOLDAUER..GENKI SUZUKI.. AND ALLANBOWER.. ALL OF THEM.. UNABLETO TRAIN FOR SEVERAL DAYSLAST WEEK, BEFORE BARTCONNOR OPENED HIS GYMYESTERDAY.. WITH NO IDEAWHEN THEY MAY COMPETE NEXT..WILLIAMS SAYS THE KIND OFTRAINING NEEDED TO PREPAREFOR THE OLYMPICS.. JUSTCAN'T BE DONE.. SOT SOMENEWS AND NOTES BEFORE WEGO.. O-U'S SPRING FOOTBALLGAME.. NOT CANCELED.. BUTIT WILL NOT BE PLAYED ON THEORIGINALLY SCHEDULED DATE OFAPRIL 18.. THUNDER PLAYERSAND STAFFERS TESTED FORCOVID-19 ALL TEST NEGATIVE..AND AFTER 9 SEASONS WITH THEDENVER BRONCOS.. BIXBY'S OWNCHRIS HARRIS JUNIOR WILLSIGN WITH THE L-A CHARGERS





