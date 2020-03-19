Central London falls quiet as coronavirus fears increase 5 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:50s - Published Central London falls quiet as coronavirus fears increase Scenes from an eerily quiet Westminster, as the public avoids usually busy areas amid coronavirus fears. It comes as the London Mayor Sadiq Khan warned Londoners they should not be travelling unless they "really, really have to." 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this