'My Husband Has A Girlfriend & I Have A Boyfriend'

MARRIED couple Bettina and Tavish say they are deeply in love and plan to have children together – who will also be brought up by Bettina’s boyfriend Adam, and Tavish’s girlfriend Ellie.

The polyamorous quad, who all live together in Massachusetts, say their decision to open up their relationships has been met with disapproval and bafflement from outsiders – although all their family have been supportive of their multi-love approach.

Tavish and Ellie, who has another husband living in a different state while he finishes grad school, would also like to have children.

And while the four adults all live together under one roof, they are not all in relationship with one another.

Adam is the only one of the four to be dating one person (Bettina) exclusively) and there is nothing physical or romantic between the same sexes.