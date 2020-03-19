Global  

English football suspended until at least April 30 due to coronavirus pandemic

Professional football in England will not resume until April 30 at the earliest due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A statement from the Premier League, EFL and the Football Association, along with the Women’s professional game, the Professional Footballers’ Association and the League Managers’ Association confirmed the extension to the suspension.

