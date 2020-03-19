Global  

UK government announces plans to make smart motorways safer place for drivers

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps announced plans to increase drivers' safety on smart motorways across the UK.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps announced plans to increase drivers' safety on smart motorways across the UK.

Smart motorways regulate congestion by variable speed limits and the ability to turn the hard shoulder into an extra lane.

This is footage of the M1 smart motorway in Bedfordshire, filmed on March 19.




