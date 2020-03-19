Dwayne Johnson has been working on Black Adam since 2008 The 'Jumanji: The Next Level' star will play the villain in the upcoming DC Extended Universe film, which is slated for release in 2021.

Dwayne admits the years of preparation demonstrate his passion for the comic book project.

In an Instagram post, Dwayne said: The former WWE wrestler admits that he has changed as an actor over the years and feels that it is the right time to make the film.

'The Rock' explained: He added: