shares ShareTweetSavePostSend March 19: NYS announces new mandated workforce reduction to 25% GOOD AFTERNOON I'M7 EYEWITNESS NEWSANCHOR MADISONCARTER WITH ANUPDATE ON THECORONAVIRUSPANDEMIC IN NEWYORK STATE ANDWESTERN NEW YORK.TODAY -- GOVERNORCUOMO ANNOUNCINGANOTHER MANDATEDWORKFORCEREDUCTION -- THISTIME, HE WANTSEMPLOYERS TO TAKE"ON-SITE" STAFFSDOWN TO 25-PERCENT.ENCOURAGING ALLNON-ESSENTIALEMPLOYERS TODEVELOP PLANS FORSTAFF TO WORKENTIRELY FROMHOME.NEW MANDATE DOESNOT IMPACTESSENTIAL SERVICES.WHAT IS ANESSENTIAL SERVICE?GROCERY STORESGAS STATIONSCARGO CARRIERSBANKSPHARMACIESUTILITIESMEDIASHIPPINGWAREHOUSINGHEALTHCAREPROVIDERSGOVERNOR CUOMO -WAIVING MORTGAGEPAYMENTS BASED ONFINANCIAL HARDSHIPSFOR 90-DAYS.SPIKE IN CONFIRMEDCASES IN NEW YORKSTATE OVERNIGHT --WITH 1,769 NEWINFECTIONS.28 TOTAL CONFIRMEDCASES IN ERIECOUNTY ... CASESALSO REPORTED INNIAGARA, GENESEE,ALLGANY ANDWYOMING COUNTIES.8PM TONIGHT - ALLINDOOR MALLS,BOWLING ALLEYS INNEW YORK STATE WILLCLOSE UNTIL FURTHERNOTICE.THIS IS IN ADDITIONTO ALL GYMS,CASINOS AND MOVIE-THEATRES WHICHWERE CLOSEDSTATEWIDE EARLIER





