Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Queen Elizabeth postpones state visit due to coronavirus pandemic

Queen Elizabeth postpones state visit due to coronavirus pandemic

Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 01:17s - Published < > Embed
Queen Elizabeth postpones state visit due to coronavirus pandemic

Queen Elizabeth postpones state visit due to coronavirus pandemic

The Queen has postponed plans to host the Emperor and Empress of Japan at Windsor Castle.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Queen Elizabeth Announces Alterations to Her Schedule Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Queen Elizabeth has announced some changes amid the Coronavirus pandemic. “As a sensible precaution...
Just Jared - Published

UK's Queen Elizabeth cancels parties, heads to Windsor Castle over coronavirus

Britain's Queen Elizabeth canceled her annual garden parties and will leave London for Windsor Castle...
Reuters - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Queen Elizabeth II urges people to 'protect the vulnerable' amid coronavirus crisis [Video]

Queen Elizabeth II urges people to 'protect the vulnerable' amid coronavirus crisis

Queen Elizabeth II has urged people to "protect the most vulnerable" amid the coronavirus pandemic, as she insisted people must "come together to work as one" in limiting the spread of the virus.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 00:45Published
How Is Queen Elizabeth Looking After Buckingham Palace Staff During the Coronavirus Pandemic? [Video]

How Is Queen Elizabeth Looking After Buckingham Palace Staff During the Coronavirus Pandemic?

Everyone is taking all the necessary precautions to keep safe during the coronavirus pandemic, including the British royal family. Veuer’s Susana Victoria Perez has more.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:15Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.