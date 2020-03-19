Evangeline Lilly Won’t Self-Quarantine Due to Coronavirus The actress is refusing to take the advice from
health officials to practice social distancing.
Lilly shared some of her
daily routine with her
followers on Instagram.
Evangeline Lilly,
via Instagram The post received thousands of comments
and criticism that Lilly was not taking
the spread of the virus seriously.
Lilly responded to the comments and said that she is living with her father, who has stage four leukemia.
Evangeline Lilly,
via Instagram Health officials across the U.S. have asked
people to self-quarantine, but Lilly feels the
government is being too controlling.
Evangeline Lilly,
via Instagram