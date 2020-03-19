Global  

Italy's Coronavirus Death Toll Surpasses China's 3,405 people have now died from the coronavirus in Italy, according to Reuters.

3,249 people have died to date in China, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The death toll increased by 427 in the past 24 hours in Italy.

China announced that there have been no new deaths for the first time since the outbreak of the virus.

So far, there are more than 230,000 confirmed cases of the virus worldwide, including at least 9,325 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Italy remains under lockdown, and closures will be extended beyond April 3, according to Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte.

Giuseppe Conte, via statement Italian citizens can only leave their homes to purchase food or pick up medicine from pharmacies.

Italy's coronavirus death toll surpasses that of China

Italy's death toll from coronavirus has overtaken that of China, where the virus first emerged, as...
Italian virus death toll nears China's as Wuhan reports no new local cases

The Chinese city where the coronavirus first emerged reported no new homegrown cases, while the death...
LIVE COVERAGE RT @NBCNews: Spain’s death toll from coronavirus soared by 209 in 24 hours to 767 deaths, the health ministry says on Thursday. Spain is… 2 seconds ago

Aparna Jain RT @spectatorindex: JUST IN: Italy reported 427 new coronavirus deaths, raising its death toll to 3,405 and overtaking China's death count 17 seconds ago

Sochima RT @von_Bismack: The surging coronavirus death toll in Italy means the army is taking coffins from Bergamo to other cremation sites as loca… 19 seconds ago

Lancrunistuning RT @Reuters: Italy reports 427 new coronavirus deaths, overtakes China's death toll https://t.co/HcZ2WKzcl7 https://t.co/JQQSiYzDlh 21 seconds ago

ConservativeNationalist_1 RT @CoConator29: Italy coronavirus death toll passes China's This is what socialized medicine looks 👀 like! The rich 👸🏼🤴🏼get treated, and… 23 seconds ago

Micki way RT @Bamafanaticfan1: Italy coronavirus death toll passes China for first time https://t.co/Rz8kUIRVwJ ⁦@XiJimping⁩ TheCHINESECoronavirus I… 25 seconds ago

John Pieratt RT @TheLastWord: Italy's coronavirus death toll overtakes China's https://t.co/K9nYNscyRh https://t.co/V7zIBZOg3V 26 seconds ago

Meteor News RT @NBCNews: Italy has overtaken China as the country with the most deaths reported due to the coronavirus outbreak, registering 3,405 fata… 35 seconds ago


Italy passes China's coronavirus death toll

A total of 427 deaths were registered in Italy over the past 24 hours, bringing the total nationwide tally to 3,405 since the outbreak surfaced on Feb. 21. China has recorded 3,245 deaths since early..

Italy surpasses China’s virus death toll

The number of coronavirus patients to have died in Italy is now higher than the recorded death toll in China, as the number rises above 3,400.

