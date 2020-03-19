Italy's Coronavirus Death Toll Surpasses China's 3,405 people have now died from the coronavirus in Italy, according to Reuters.

3,249 people have died to date in China, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The death toll increased by 427 in the past 24 hours in Italy.

China announced that there have been no new deaths for the first time since the outbreak of the virus.

So far, there are more than 230,000 confirmed cases of the virus worldwide, including at least 9,325 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Italy remains under lockdown, and closures will be extended beyond April 3, according to Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte.

Giuseppe Conte, via statement Italian citizens can only leave their homes to purchase food or pick up medicine from pharmacies.