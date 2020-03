Child from El Prado Elementary tests positive for coronavirus

YOUNGEST CASE WE'VE SEEN INSOUTH FLORIDA.

FOR PARENTS OFSTUDENTS AT A WEST BOCA RATONELEMENTARY SCHOOL - ITCREATING PLENTY OF QUESTIONS.SOUTH COUNTY REPORTER MIRANDACHRISTIAN HAS BEEN FOLLOWINGTHE STORY ALL DAY AND HAS WHATTHE SCHOOL IS DOING.

SHE JOINSUS LIVE ...MIRANDA?THE PALM BEACH COUNTY HEALTHDEPARTMENT SAYS THE 6-YEAR-OLDWHO TESTED POSITIVEWEDNESDAY IS A STUDENT ATTENDSDEL PRADO ELEMENTARY SCHOOL.PARENTS WERE NOTIFIED TODAYTHE SCHOOL DISTRICT..23 PANIC PURE PANIC IT WASUNSETTLING NEWS FOR PARENTS ATDEL PRADO ELEMENTARY SCHOOL INBOCA RATON.

1.48 VERY SCARYTHE PLAM BEACH COUNTY HEALTHDEPARTMENT SAYS A STUDENT HASTESTED POSITIVE FOR THECORONAVIRUS.

THE STUDENT WASLAST IN SCHOOL ON FRIDAY ANDWAS TESTED ON TUESDAY.

1.11YOU JUST PRAY THAT THE OTHERKIDS DIDN'T GET IT 32.EVERYTHING IS GOING TO BECOMING CLOSE TO HOME THESCHOOL DISTRICT SAYS PARENTSWHO HAVE CHILDREN IN THE SAMECLASS AS THE STUDENT WERENOTIFIED SEPARATELY.

THEDISTRICT ADDING THAT THE CHILDINVOLVED WAS NOT SHOWINGSYMPTOMS. THE HEALTHDEPARTMENT SAYS PARENTS WERENOT NOTIFIED OF THE POSITIVECASE ON WEDNESDAY BECAUSE THHAD TO COMPLETE THEIRINVESTIGATION FIRST.

1.14RIGHT NOW EVERYONEME, BEAUS, I AM A ROOM MOM ANDI AM CONCERNED SO MUCH 3.38EVEN IF THEY SAID TOMORROWTHEY WOULD OPEN THE SCHOOL,WOULD THINK TWICE TO SEND MYKIDSTHE SCHOOL DISTRICT SAYS THEYHAVE MADE ARRANGEMENTS TO DEEPCLEAN AND SANITIZE THE SCHOOSTUDENTS AND STAFF SHOULDMONITOR THEMSELVES FORSYMPTOMS. IN BOCA RATON MCWPTV NC5.RIGHT NOW THE F-D-A ISEXPLORING USING EXISTING DRUGSTO TREAT CORONAVIRUS PAT