Coronavirus Update: Mayor Bill de Blasio Announces Spike In COVID-19 Cases In NYC

Mayor Bill de Blasio announced the number of active coronavirus cases in New York City had jumped to 3,615 confirmed cases citywide, including 22 deaths.

Coronavirus cases in NYC soar to over 3,600

Coronavirus cases in NYC soar to over 3,600

As the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in New York City hit 3,615 with 22 fatalities reported, Mayor Bill de Blasio on Thursday accused President Donald Trump of being the &quot;Herbert..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:13Published
Coronavirus Update: NYC Expands Testing Locations, Mayor Says More Federal Help Is Needed

Coronavirus Update: NYC Expands Testing Locations, Mayor Says More Federal Help Is Needed

New York City is expanding its coronavirus testing locations, but Mayor Bill de Blasio says the city needs urgent help from the federal government; CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:45Published
