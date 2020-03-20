Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > CU Professor weighs in on malaria drug that may help treat coronavirus

CU Professor weighs in on malaria drug that may help treat coronavirus

Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 02:16s - Published < > Embed
CU Professor weighs in on malaria drug that may help treat coronavirus

CU Professor weighs in on malaria drug that may help treat coronavirus

On Thursday, President Trump touted that chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine could help treat the novel coronavirus and the disease it causes, COVID-19.

The drugs have been used for decades to treat malaria.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

CU Professor weighs in on malaria drug that may help treat coronavirus

SUNDAY OR SHE MAY HAVE GOTTEN ATTHE STATE CAPITOL BEFORE THESESSION ADJOURNED.YOU WOULDN'T THINK MALARIA ANDCORONAVIRUS HAD ANYTHING INCOMMON BUT SOME RESEARCHERS ARESUGGESTING AN OLD MALARIA DRUGCOUL HELP TREAT THIS VIRUS.IT'S CALLE CHLOROQUINE.WE SPOKE WITH A LOCAL DOCTOR WHOHAS USED THIS MEDICINE BEFOREAND WE GET SOME PERSPECTIVETONIGHT.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.