UK rail services to be reduced as demand plummets during coronavirus crisis

UK rail services to be reduced as demand plummets during coronavirus crisis

UK rail services to be reduced as demand plummets during coronavirus crisis

British rail services will be gradually reduced from next week as demand drops away during the coronavirus outbreak.

The Department for Transport (DfT) said it had agreed with rail operators across the country to scale back timetables from Monday as people change their travel habits to help stop Covid-19 spreading.

Rail and bus services to be cut as demand for public transport drops

Bus and rail operators in Scotland are to bring in reduced timetables as demand for services drops in...
Belfast Telegraph


