UK man sets up toilet roll business on roadside and makes thousands in 2 hours

This UK man took to the A2990, better known as the Old Thanet Way, in Kent, southeastern England to sell much-needed toilet roll to keen passers-by, amid growing coronavirus stockpiling fears.

Youtuber Discoboy purchased a whooping four pallets loads of toilet paper, equally roughly 5000 rolls and began selling the newly in-demand item at 45 rolls for £15 or nine rolls for £4.

"I can't sell em' for cheaper because I'm not a big supermarket," Discoboy, who is also known as Lee Marshall, explains in the video.

Lee told Newsflare he spent two hours selling and shifted thousands of rolls after over 200 people turned up.

The video was posted to YouTube with the caption: "With all gigs I'm doing and the current pandemic with the coronavirus we all need money to live so I set up a toilet roll business and got started, it was crazy busy." Lee said he had managed to make £3,000 in just two hours.