Hancock to retired medical staff: 'the NHS needs you'

Hancock to retired medical staff: 'the NHS needs you'

Hancock to retired medical staff: 'the NHS needs you'

Health Secretary Matt Hancock MP makes a plea for recently retired doctors and nurses to return to work, after the government sent out 65 thousand letters making the request in writing.

Report by Barnetth.

