Eugene couple stranded on a cruise ship in South America

Before we get your morning forecast, we're keeping you up to date on covid 19 in oregon.

This morning we are on the phone with donna and jim anderson.

They say they are a eugene couple currently stuck in south america -- on the holland america line cruise ship -- zaandam.

Oregon senator jeff merkley, is one of nine lawmakers across the country urging u-s secretary of state -- mike pompeo -- to help americans stuck in other countries.

In a letter they note, "providing support and assistance to americans abroad and ensuring their safety and well- being are among the department's most fundamental responsibilities."

They specifically cite concern with americans in honduras, morocco, peru, and tunisia.

You're looking at a post from holland america cruise lines.

Here in oregon the number of cases continue to grow, we are now up to 88 cases.

Health officials are still waiting for test results from 437 people.

The death toll remains at 3.

And over 1- thousand 300 people have tested negative.