Job Losses From Coronavirus Threaten to Stall US Economy A 30% increase in unemployment claims was reported last week, according to the Labor Department.

The 281,000 new claims prove that businesses may not be able to keep their staffs intact amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Martha Gimbel, Schmidt Futures, via statement The Labor Department told state officials to “provide information using generalities to describe claims levels” until the department releases the total number of unemployment claims next week.

Almost half of the population, about 156 million Americans, receive health insurance through their employer.

Dr. John Graves, Vanderbilt University The Senate proposed a blueprint on Thursday that includes loans to small businesses, corporate tax cuts and writing individual checks as large as $1,200 to people earning less than $99,000 a year.