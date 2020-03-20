Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Rishi Sunak > Chancellor: VAT payments deferred with cash injection of £30 billion

Chancellor: VAT payments deferred with cash injection of £30 billion

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:36s - Published < > Embed
Chancellor: VAT payments deferred with cash injection of £30 billion

Chancellor: VAT payments deferred with cash injection of £30 billion

The Chancellor said the next quarter of VAT payments will be deferred until the end of June in a cash injection of £30 billion.

Mr Sunak said: "To help businesses pay people and keep them in work I'm deferring the next quarter of VAT payments, that means no business will pay any VAT from now until the end of June.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.