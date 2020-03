Condors: To Grand Rapids and back 1 week ago < > Embed Video Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield - Duration: 01:45s - Published Condors: To Grand Rapids and back 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Condors: To Grand Rapids and back LEFT HOME LAST WEEKTO EMBARK ON THE LONGEST TRIP OFTHEIR SEASON, THEY COULD HAVENEVER IMAGINED THE CORONAVIRUSPANDEMIC WOULD HIT, BUT WHEN ITDID, THEY HAD TO TAKE A SCENEOUTOF PLANES, TRAINS, ANDAUTOMOBILES TO GET BACK FROMGRAND RAPIDS, MICHIGAN."PKG BEGINS:SOT - RYAN HOLT - CONDORSPLAY-BY-PLAY ANNOUNCER"BY THE TIME WE LANDED, WE KNEWTHAT THE WORLD WAS KINDOF DIFFERENT THAN WHEN WE TOOKOFF."RYAN HOLT IS DESCRIBING THEFLIGHT FROM PHOENIX TO GRANDRAPIDS ON MARCH 11THE TEAM WAS FLYING TO MICHIGANTO PLAYTHE GRIFFINS -- MID FLIGHT --NEWS BROKE THAT THE NBA HADSUSPENDED ITSSEASONSOT - RYAN HOLT - CONDORSPLAY-BY-PLAY ANNOUNCER"WE KIND OF REALIZED AT THATPOINT THAT IF THE NBA WASSHUTTING DOWN THE AHL WASSHUTTING DOWN AND IT PROBABLYIS COMING SOON.:AND THEY WERE EXACTLY RIGHT --ONTHURSDAY -- JUST 19 HOURS AFTERTHAT REALIZATION -- THE SEASONWAS HALTED AND THEIR GAMESSUSPENDED.THEIR ORIGINAL FLIGHT HOME WASSUNDAY -- 3 DAYS LATERIT WAS THEN UP TO VIDEO ANDTRAVELCOORDINATOR SAM KIM TO FIGUREOUT HOW TO GET 33 GUYS BACK TOBAKERSFIELDWITH NO NOTICE.SOT - SAM KIM - VIDEO, TRAVELCOORDINATOR"AT FIRST IT WAS OH, 6 GUYS ONTHIS FLIGHT, ANOTHER 5 HAVETO GO TO CHICAGO, AND THEN 7 OUTOF GRAND RAPIDS""IT WAS IN THE BACK OF MY MIND,LIKE OH WHAT IF AIRLINE TRAVELGETS SHUT DOWN"WE LUCKED OUT WHERE WE GOT 33ON A FLIGHT OUT OF CHICAGO ANDIT WAS LET'S DO IT AND LET'S GOHOME." AMAZINGLY -- THE TEAMMADE IT BACKON FRIDAY - BY THE TIME THEYLANDED THEY SHOULD HAVE ALREADYPLAYED GAME 1 OF 2 -- BUT JUSTGETTING HOME WAS A WIN SOT -RYAN HOLT - CONDORS PLAY-BY-PLAY ANNOUNCER"I'VE HAD WAY WORSE TRAVEL DAYS,IT WAS PRETTY AMAZING AND WE'RETHANKFUL FOR IT." SOT - MATTLIVELY -TWITTER"NOW THAT THE TEAM IS BACK INBAKERSFIELD, SOME PLAYERS ARESTAYING LOCAL WHILE OTHERS HAVERETURNED TOTHEIR PERMANENT RESIDENCES ANDARE WAITING FOR THE AHL TO MAKEA FURTHER DETERMINATION. FROMMECHANICS BANK ARENA, IMMATT LIVELY, 23 ABC SPORTS,CONNECTING YOU."





