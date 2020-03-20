San Jose Police Chief Vows Enforcement Of Coronavirus Health Order 36 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 01:21s - Published San Jose Police Chief Vows Enforcement Of Coronavirus Health Order Anne Makovec reports on police in the South Bay will begin citing businesses trying to operate during shutdown next week (3-20-2020)

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Amy Rebekah Butler RT @KPIXtv: San Jose police on Friday announced it will begin enforcing Santa Clara County's health department order on sheltering at home… 7 minutes ago KPIX 5 San Jose police on Friday announced it will begin enforcing Santa Clara County's health department order on shelter… https://t.co/iRSg8vHE60 9 minutes ago Google Hits San Jose Police Chief Vows Enforcement Of Coronavirus Health Order On Non-Essential Businesses… https://t.co/jJbPSRNvZl 1 hour ago PulpNews Crime San #Jose #Police Chief Vows Enforcement Of Coronavirus Health Order On Non-Essential Busi - Mar 20 @ 3:11 PM ET https://t.co/YRDDg90R0z 1 hour ago Billards Tables San Jose Police Chief Vows Enforcement Of Coronavirus Health Order On Non-Essential Businesses - CBS San Francisco:… https://t.co/PPWPamkaPT 1 hour ago