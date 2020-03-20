Social Distancing, Dinosaur Style

Occurred on March 7, 2020 / San Antonio, Texas, USA Info from Licensor: "After learning about how scared and nervous people were becoming due to the Coronavirus, my 3 kids, Kian (age 12), Isabella (age 11) and Sophia (age 8), decided it was the perfect time to put some smiles on people's faces.

My daughters decided to be the ones to wear their costumes, while my son helped guide them in the store.

As soon as they walked out of the bathroom in costume, they spotted their brother and chased after him.

We entered the produce section first and received more than just a few smiles.

People were bent over in laughter and many pulled out their phones to capture the moment.

It is a memory we will never forget and we hope to do it again someday so we can share more joy."