El Paso Sheriff's Office: Human remains found in Florida 'tentatively identified' as Gannon Stauch 20 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 07:14s - Published El Paso Sheriff's Office: Human remains found in Florida 'tentatively identified' as Gannon Stauch The El Paso Sheriff's Office has confirmed that human remains found in Florida have been "tentatively identified" as 11-year-old Gannon Stauch, who went missing from the Colorado Springs area on Jan. 27.

Recent related news from verified sources Remains of missing Colorado boy found in Florida COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Human remains found in Florida are believed to be those of a...

