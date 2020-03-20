Perry declares local state of emergency

Global  

Perry City Council members voted unanimously Friday to declare a local state of emergency after Houston County reported its first COVID-19 case this week.

Perry has declared a local state of emergency, after houston county's first reported covid-19 case on wednesday.

Perry city council called for a special meeting this afternoon.

Council members voted unanimously for the declaration, which allows the mayor to make decisions without the council's vote.

Mayor randall walker says the city is not on lockdown, there is no curfew, and he's encouraging businesses to remain open but follow the c-d-c's guidelines.

The city of perry is open for business and we hope its not too inconveient in the way we are trying to protect our employees and our citizens the council also voted to expand city employees sick leave during the pandemic.

Walker says this will allow employees to be protected and paid.

In response to the evolving situation, perry has closed several buildings to the public.

Perry city hall is closed.

You can make payments online, over the phone or at the kiosk in the parking lot.

The development building, the fire department




