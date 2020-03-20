THE SPY GONE NORTH movie - Jung-min Hwang, Sung-min Lee, Jin-woong Cho Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:11s - Published on March 20, 2020 THE SPY GONE NORTH movie - Jung-min Hwang, Sung-min Lee, Jin-woong Cho THE SPY GONE NORTH movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: In the mid-1990s, a loyal South Korean secret agent is caught in a political vortex plotted by the ruling classes of North and South Korea. Director: Jong-bin Yoon Writers: Sung-hui Kwon, Myeong-chan Park, Jong-bin Yoon Stars: Jung-min Hwang, Sung-min Lee, Jin-woong Cho Genre: Drama 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this