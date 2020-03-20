Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > THE SPY GONE NORTH movie - Jung-min Hwang, Sung-min Lee, Jin-woong Cho

THE SPY GONE NORTH movie - Jung-min Hwang, Sung-min Lee, Jin-woong Cho

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:11s - Published
THE SPY GONE NORTH movie - Jung-min Hwang, Sung-min Lee, Jin-woong Cho

THE SPY GONE NORTH movie - Jung-min Hwang, Sung-min Lee, Jin-woong Cho

THE SPY GONE NORTH movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: In the mid-1990s, a loyal South Korean secret agent is caught in a political vortex plotted by the ruling classes of North and South Korea.

Director: Jong-bin Yoon Writers: Sung-hui Kwon, Myeong-chan Park, Jong-bin Yoon Stars: Jung-min Hwang, Sung-min Lee, Jin-woong Cho Genre: Drama

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.