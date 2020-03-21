Medford School District delivering Chromebooks to students stuck at home

Eastside.

R 3 learning.

The school district is in the process of handing out chrome books to each student.

School buses will be loaded with laptops for delivery to each house.

Food also will be delivered at the same time.

Dr. bret champion says not all families have access to internet and computers.

You're right one of the things we are trying to do is make sure we have equitable access in all of our learning opportunities that we are providing as part of medford anywhere learning.

Medford anywhere learning is focused on 4 things.

Early learners like students in kindergarten, english learners, social emotional learning and college and career readiness.

The school district is also looking for antennas.

If you have one you would like to donate head to our website kdrv dot com to see where to drop it off.

Families are trying to help each other out during this time.

The hashtag "better together" is trending.

Parents, teachers and educational institutions