Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Medford School District delivering Chromebooks to students stuck at home

Medford School District delivering Chromebooks to students stuck at home

Video Credit: KDRV - Published < > Embed
Medford School District delivering Chromebooks to students stuck at home

Medford School District delivering Chromebooks to students stuck at home

The District is working to roll out the 'Medford Anywhere Learning Plan' in order to keep kids learning and engaged during the closure.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Medford School District delivering Chromebooks to students stuck at home

Eastside.

R 3 learning.

The school district is in the process of handing out chrome books to each student.

School buses will be loaded with laptops for delivery to each house.

Food also will be delivered at the same time.

Dr. bret champion says not all families have access to internet and computers.

You're right one of the things we are trying to do is make sure we have equitable access in all of our learning opportunities that we are providing as part of medford anywhere learning.

Medford anywhere learning is focused on 4 things.

Early learners like students in kindergarten, english learners, social emotional learning and college and career readiness.

The school district is also looking for antennas.

If you have one you would like to donate head to our website kdrv dot com to see where to drop it off.

Families are trying to help each other out during this time.

The hashtag "better together" is trending.

Parents, teachers and educational institutions




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.