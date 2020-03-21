Global  

Seven Stages to Achieve Eternal Bliss movie clip - Storsh A small-town couple finds the perfect apartment in the big city, except there's one catch: the apartment is home to the ritualistic suicides of a deranged cult.

Cast: Kate Micucci, Sam Huntington, Dan Harmon, Taika Waititi, Mark McKinney, Rhea Seehorn, Brian Posehn, Maria Bamford, Josh Brener Claire (Kate Micucci) and Paul (Sam Huntington) take a chance on moving to the big city when they find an apartment with impossibly low rent, not knowing the former occupant was an enigmatic cult leader who ended his life in the claw-foot bathtub.

To make matters more bizarre, an endless string of enthusiastic followers routinely break into the young couple’s home to ceremoniously sacrifice themselves in the same tub to honor their leader.

Unable to afford another move, Claire and Paul find themselves inexplicably drawn into the movement, all the while navigating the inquiries of an unconventional detective (Dan Harmon) obsessed with selling a screenplay based on his own life.

