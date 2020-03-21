Alternative ways to keep athletes in shape

Gyms are empty and games and practices alike are on hold á so how are athletes staying in shape.

Káiámát news three sports director á kaleb gillock á joins su now with what they can be doing./// yes... káiámát news three sports zach gilleland and i had the chance to meet up with eric pohl today á a strength and conditioning coach at olmsted medical center and stewartville high school.

He talked about the importance of staying in shape and what athletes can be doing from the comfort of their home.xxx if you sit on the coach and binge watch netflix for this whole two or three or however many weeks we're going to be at home, you're body is going to get deconditioned.

There's actually research that shows sprint losses, like decreases in speed, can be seen in as few as five days.

That means it's extrememly important for athletes to stay in shape... but with nowhere to go... what do they do?

Pohl suggests getting creative.

Things like tables and chairs can be so versatile when strength training.

Jugs of milk and water you can use as weights, find a backpack full of books, a bucket of sand... like anything can be used as weight.

If a home gym is or any of these items aren't available... using body weight is the best route and pohl's most preffered method.

He also recommends being active everyday... saying a solid workout can be done in just 60 minutes.

I'm a big believe that you can get most of what you need to get done in about an hour you shouldn't i men anything after that like there's this thing called minimal effective dose.

Right?

Like i want to do as little as possible to achieve the best possible outcome.

And if you're stuggling to come up with innovative ways to work up a sweat.... give him a follow on twitter at eric pohl nine and find a workout plan that he and stewartville football coach garrett mueller have collaborated on.

Its just a pretty basic sprint workout, agility workout with some plometrics and jumping and just you're basic body weight and strength traing, but all of them can be