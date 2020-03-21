Bravo's Andy Cohen Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Bravo talk show host and producer Andy Cohen took to Instagram Friday to announce he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Bravo talk show host and producer Andy Cohen and former “Bachelor” Colton Underwood took to...

Andy Cohen has tested positive for coronavirus, the "Watch What Happens Live" creator and producer...

RadioNowHouston SMH Let's continue to stay in seclusion like officials and medical professionals are mandating. Get well, @Andy ! -… https://t.co/yVRAZo8KH8 37 minutes ago

loop88pool RT @thedailybeast : NEW: Bravo host Andy Cohen said he tested positive for coronavirus https://t.co/1sn1aQch5B 26 minutes ago

GrandmaG73💖 - Text to 88022 Bravo Star Andy Cohen Tests Positive for Coronavirus https://t.co/gK0Fb0R3QI via @gatewaypundit 26 minutes ago

The Daily Beast Cohen’s most recent taping before his diagnosis was on March 12 with Elle editor-in-chief Nina Garcia and designer… https://t.co/SSwcb5poQO 17 seconds ago

Nadine Fyffe RT @thedailybeast : Cohen’s most recent taping before his diagnosis was on March 12 with Elle editor-in-chief Nina Garcia and designer Brand… 3 seconds ago