LITTLE WOMEN Movie Clip- Copyright

Nominated for six Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Greta Gerwig’s fresh, unique and modern adaptation of the timeless Louisa May Alcott masterpiece, Little Women, takes viewers even deeper into the beloved story of Jo, Meg, Amy and Beth with over 45 minutes of fascinating bonus features available on the Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital release.
Writer-director Greta Gerwig (Lady Bird) has crafted a Little Women that draws on both the classic novel and the writings of Louisa May Alcott, and unfolds as the author’s alter ego, Jo March, reflects back and forth on her fictional life.
In Gerwig’s take, the beloved story of the March sisters – four young women each determined to live life on her own terms -- is both timeless and timely.
Portraying Jo, Meg, Amy, and Beth March, the film stars Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh, Eliza Scanlen, with Timothée Chalamet as their neighbor Laurie, Laura Dern as Marmee, and Meryl Streep as Aunt March.
Directed by: Greta Gerwig
Screenplay by: Greta Gerwig
Based on the Novel by: Louisa May Alcott
Produced by:
Amy Pascal
Denise Di Novi
Robin Swicord
Executive Producers:
Arnon Milchan
Adam Merims
Evelyn O’Neill
Rachel O’Connor
Cast:
Timothée Chalamet
Chris Cooper
Laura Dern
Louis Garrel
Tracy Letts
James Norton
Bob Odenkirk
Florence Pugh
Saoirse Ronan
Eliza Scanlen
Meryl Streep
Emma Watson
