LITTLE WOMEN Movie Clip- Copyright Nominated for six Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Greta Gerwig’s fresh, unique and modern adaptation of the timeless Louisa May Alcott masterpiece, Little Women, takes viewers even deeper into the beloved story of Jo, Meg, Amy and Beth with over 45 minutes of fascinating bonus features available on the Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital release.

Writer-director Greta Gerwig (Lady Bird) has crafted a Little Women that draws on both the classic novel and the writings of Louisa May Alcott, and unfolds as the author’s alter ego, Jo March, reflects back and forth on her fictional life.

In Gerwig’s take, the beloved story of the March sisters – four young women each determined to live life on her own terms -- is both timeless and timely.

Portraying Jo, Meg, Amy, and Beth March, the film stars Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh, Eliza Scanlen, with Timothée Chalamet as their neighbor Laurie, Laura Dern as Marmee, and Meryl Streep as Aunt March.

Directed by: Greta Gerwig Screenplay by: Greta Gerwig Based on the Novel by: Louisa May Alcott Produced by: Amy Pascal Denise Di Novi Robin Swicord Executive Producers: Arnon Milchan Adam Merims Evelyn O’Neill Rachel O’Connor Cast: Timothée Chalamet Chris Cooper Laura Dern Louis Garrel Tracy Letts James Norton Bob Odenkirk Florence Pugh Saoirse Ronan Eliza Scanlen Meryl Streep Emma Watson #Sony #SaoirseRonan #EmmaWatson #FlorencePugh #ElizaScanlen #TimotheeChalamet #LauraDern #MerylStreep #SpecialFeatures #SneakPeek

