Go Fish movie 19 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:37s - Published Go Fish movie Go Fish movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Extremely cute, funny and endearing underwater animation featuring the voices of Star Wars’ Mark Hamill, Ron Perlman (Hellboy) and Youtube sensation iJustine. When a mysterious black goop reaches his idyllic undersea town, a brave and selfless parrot fish must cross the ocean to find its source and fix it before his coral reef is destroyed. Featuring the voices of Mark Hamill, Ron Perlman, iJustine 0

