Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Go Fish movie

Go Fish movie

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:37s - Published < > Embed
Go Fish movie

Go Fish movie

Go Fish movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Extremely cute, funny and endearing underwater animation featuring the voices of Star Wars’ Mark Hamill, Ron Perlman (Hellboy) and Youtube sensation iJustine.

When a mysterious black goop reaches his idyllic undersea town, a brave and selfless parrot fish must cross the ocean to find its source and fix it before his coral reef is destroyed.

Featuring the voices of Mark Hamill, Ron Perlman, iJustine

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.